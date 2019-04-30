Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered the Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission to lift the temporary social media ban that was imposed after the April 21 Easter Sunday bombings, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement was issued by the Department of Government Information, reports the News First channel. In the statement, the Director General of Government Information, Nalaka Kaluwewa calls on the general public to act with responsibility, now that the temporary ban on Social media has been lifted.The multiple Easter Sunday bombings killed 253 people and injured more than 500 others.