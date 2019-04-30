Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty end lower

Apr 30, 2019, 06:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower. The BSE Sensex closed at 39,031, representing a loss of 35 points or 0.09% on Friday’s close. The NSE Nifty ended at 11,748, down 6 points or 0.06% lower.

The top losers in the Nifty are Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv and Britannia Industries. JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco and Titan were also among the gainers.

Tags

Related Articles

Centre allowed Pulwama attack for Modi’s victory in Lok Sabha Polls,says Farooq Abdullah

Apr 8, 2019, 07:09 am IST

India’s 70th year of Independence : Mercedes-Benz launches GLC ‘Celebration Edition’ in India

Aug 14, 2017, 05:26 pm IST

Actor shamed; inequality continues within the industry

Jan 20, 2018, 10:49 am IST
mohanlal

These Kids From Australia are Huge MohanLal fans and Watch The Video They Created For the Actor

Jun 2, 2018, 11:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close