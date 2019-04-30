In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower. The BSE Sensex closed at 39,031, representing a loss of 35 points or 0.09% on Friday’s close. The NSE Nifty ended at 11,748, down 6 points or 0.06% lower.

The top losers in the Nifty are Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv and Britannia Industries. JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco and Titan were also among the gainers.