Supreme Court to hear plea against PM Modi, Amit Shah today

Apr 30, 2019, 08:44 am IST
The Supreme Court is likely to hear today a Congress MP’s plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violation of model code of conduct in their speeches.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, yesterday said, it would hear the petition today. In her plea, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Silchar in Assam, Sushmita Dev sought an urgent hearing saying that the poll body has not taken any decision against Mr Modi and Mr Shah.

