Terrorists had Planned For an Attack in Kerala on New Year Day. SHOCKING DETAILS REVEALED

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a man in connection with its investigation into 2016 Islamic State module in Kasargod and Palakkad in Kerala. The NIA held 29-year-old Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana, a resident of Palakkad, for conspiring to commit a terrorist act. He will be produced before a court in Kochi on Tuesday.

In many of his revelations, one of them is particularly shocking for Kerala citizens as it has been revealed that instructions were given to carry out an attack in the south Indian state. The specific instruction was to execute blasts in places where people group in numbers. The idea was proposed by the people who joined ISIS from Kerala.

Riyas was asked to collect the explosives necessary to make a bomb and carry out an attack in a place where tourists are coming. But this was not supported by others in the group.

He also disclosed that he was also in contact with Abdul Khayoom, an accused in Valapattanam ISIS case. Khayoom was believed to be in Syria.

The Agency had earlier received inputs that four people are in contact with some of the accused, who had already migrated to Afghanistan and Syria.