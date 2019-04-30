This electric two-wheeler newly launched by Xiaomi after numerous smartphone options will leave you amused

Xiaomi the best seller in the field of Smart Phone Manufacturing platform now has launched a new electric two-wheeler.

The manufacturer’s latest offering from the company appears to be a much more significant offering – called the Himo H1.

The scooter is now launched in China and will appearing in India soon confirms reports.

The scooter is placed only at 31,000 rupees which is most affordable in this price segment. It has been reported that the Chinese

Company has raised an amount of 8.67 crore as fundraiser before the actual production of the bike.

The bikes will be available from June 4, 2019

The electric moped uses a motor that is rated at 350W. The battery, meanwhile, is a 48V unit rated at 14Ah. This gives the scooter a claimed range of 60km.

There is also an optional battery pack that is rated at 28Ah, which increases the range to 120km.

The super electric scooter is having an telescopic fork and twin shock absorber. For the breaking the company has integrated a disc in the front and a drum in the rear.

The electric moped also uses full-LED lighting and an all-digital instrument cluster. Information like battery percentage, speed and time are displayed on the cluster.

The scooter also has a claimed weight of just 53kg.