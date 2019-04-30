‘Those who do not want to see my body, close your eyes’; Model Jomol Joseph reveals about her body and attitude in social media

Model Jomol Joseph slammed the fake moralists. She on social media revealed her attitude and about her body. On her Facebook page, she shared a post in which she shared her thoughts.
She on her post said that many ladies who keep their body beautiful did not have the guts to walk in a beach wearing a bikini. They were ashamed of their body.
Read full Facebook Post:
?????????? ???? ?????????, ???????????, ?????? ???? ?????? ?????????????. ????? ????????? ?????? ????? ???????…
Gepostet von Jomol Joseph am Dienstag, 30. April 2019
