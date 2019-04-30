Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘Those who do not want to see my body, close your eyes’; Model Jomol Joseph reveals about her body and attitude in social media

Apr 30, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Model Jomol Joseph slammed the fake moralists. She on social media revealed her attitude and about her body. On her Facebook page, she shared a post in which she shared her thoughts.

She on her post said that many ladies who keep their body beautiful did not have the guts to walk in a beach wearing a bikini. They were ashamed of their body.

Read full Facebook Post:

?????????? ???? ?????????, ???????????, ?????? ???? ?????? ?????????????. ????? ????????? ?????? ????? ???????…

Gepostet von Jomol Joseph am Dienstag, 30. April 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Government has shown courage for surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space: PM Narendra Modi

Mar 28, 2019, 01:24 pm IST

10 Common mistakes young couples that ruins the relationship

Jun 13, 2018, 09:33 am IST

9 is not just a sci-fi flick, it’s also an emotional thriller: Prithviraj

Nov 6, 2018, 07:46 pm IST
Disha-Patani-DIWALI-LOOK

Disha Patani’s bold and beautiful Diwali Look: See Pic

Nov 6, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close