“who are deaf and dumb” can get top positions in (BJP) says Udit Raj, who recently joined the Congress party

Dalit leaders who are dumb and deaf can get top seats in Bharathiya Janata Party says Udit Raj who has recently joined the

Congress party after the BJP denied hims seat in Loks Sabha election.

If a Dalit is deaf and dumb in the BJP, then he can reach the top positions. First, they made a Dalit the party president. Now they have made a Dalit President. Had I been deaf and dumb,

they could have made me the Prime Minister if needed,” said Udit Raj

Ram Nath Kovind came to me with his bio-data requesting to recommend his name to the party leadership for some position in the party.

I tried but nothing happened. After some time, he was first made the Governor and then the President of India, he again added.,

It was recently that Udith Raj had joined the Congress party after the denial of ticket to contest from Lok Sabha Polls.

Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.