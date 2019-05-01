KeralaLatest News

A Facebook post against ‘Niqab’ goes viral

May 1, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
A social media post supporting the ban imposed upon ‘Niqab’ in Sri Lanka by Advocate C.Shukkur goes viral in social media. Shukkur in his Facebook post urges that a protest against niqab should come from the Muslim community itself. For Sri Lanka to ban this dress it needed 300 lives, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Sri Lanka after the Easter day blast has imposed a ban on ‘Niqab and Parda’.

 

??????? ???? ??????? ?????? ???? ????????????? 300 ?????? ???? ???????? ????? ???????????.? ???? ?????? ?????????…

Gepostet von Shukkur Vakkeel am Montag, 29. April 2019

