A pilot who failed  in alcohol test appointed as a regional director by Air India

The National carrier Air India has given promotion to a pilot who failed in the mandatory alcohol test. Aravind Kathpalia was failed in the alcohol test which is mandatory before flying the airliner. But the Air India Management has promoted him to the regional director. He will take charge as the regional director in Air India northern region office today.

Kathpalia was caught red-handed in alcohol test last November, He undergoes a test before flying the Delhi- London flight. His flying license was suspended for three years by Director General of Civil Aviation. He was earlier once suspended for three months for refusing to appear in the alcohol test. The Commercial Pilot Association has come opposing the appointment of Kathpalia.