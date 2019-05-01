Army chief warns of possible ‘bloodshed’

In the Latin American country Venezuela, protesters supporting president and opposition leader has gathered at different points in the capital, Caracas.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino and army chief warned of possible “bloodshed” in the crisis-torn Latin American country as the military moved to put down what it said was an attempted coup.

General Vladimir Padrino, who is the defence minister and the chief of Army, said he held the opposition “responsible for any act of violence, death or bloodshed.” Padrino was addressing the military high command in a speech in which he reiterated the army’s support for embattled President Nicolas Maduro. He said the uprising by some members of the military had been “partly defeated”, but warned of possible bloodshed. “The weapons of the republic are here to defend the nation’s sovereignty and independence,” he warned.