“Big Victory For India”: PM Modi On Masood Azhar Ban

May 1, 2019, 10:53 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a “big victory’. During a rally in Jaipur, PM Modi said that the designating Azhar as a global terrorist is a “big victory for India in its fight against terrorism”. The Prime Minister said that in the fight against terrorism entire world is with India.

PM Modi also thanked the countries for supporting the move to designate the JeM as a global terrorist. He further added that India will not spare those who would pose danger to the country. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also expressed happiness over the move.

