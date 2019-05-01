Latest NewsPolitics

Congress hates me so much that it dreams of killing me : PM Modi

May 1, 2019, 09:40 pm IST


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh, once again mentioned the Sri Lanka terror attacks which claimed more than 300 lives and added that Sri Lanka took down the videos of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik after the attacks in their country.

The Prime Minister also came down heavily on the Congress party and alleged that senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh saying that Singh attended one of ‘durbars’ of Naik.

The Prime Minister also said that the Congress is dreaming of killing him. He said that the hatred of Congress had  reached a level where they are now dreaming of killing the Prime Minister.

