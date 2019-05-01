Congress will give 33 per cent reservation to women in jobs,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Wednesday promised 33 per cent reservation to women in central government jobs, in both houses of Parliament and in state assemblies if his party came to power. Talking about his party’s proposed Nyay minimum income scheme, he also said the money for it will come from people like “Anil, Nirav, Vijay, Mehul…Narendra”.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the national security plank, referring to Wednesday’s Naxal attack in Maharashtra which has a BJP-led government. Addressing a campaign rally at Pipariya in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad Lok Saha seat, he reiterated the promise of minimum income under Nyay (Nyuntam Aay Yojna).

“Don’t be angry,” he said, addressing the men in the gathering. “(But) The money under Nyay is going to be deposited in the bank accounts of women…Rs 72,000 a year.

“Congress will give 33 per cent reservation to women in jobs of national government. We are also going to introduce 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he added. The Nyay scheme will remonetise the country’s economy which has got “demonetized” because no money is left with people, the Congress president said.

“When people have money in their accounts they will spend it in the market to buy necessary things and that will revive economy. Note-ban demonetised the country’s economy…Nyay will remonetise it…people will start buying goods… engine (of economy) will jump-start,” Gandhi said.

“Narendra Modi took out its (economy’s) diesel and is now showing the keys to start it… how will it start when you have taken out diesel?” he said. Demontisation rendered lakhs of youths jobless as people have no money to spend and factories stopped production, he said.

The Congress chief also accused the prime minister of spreading lies about funding of the Nyay. “Modi is saying that the middle class would be taxed to arrange money for Nyay.