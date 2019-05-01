Excess drinking of alcohol may increase this habit

A new study carried out by University College of Medicine in the USA revealed that excess drinking of alcohol may increase the crave for junk foods. Alcoholics, who intake excess amount of liquor will have a craving for junk food and fast food.

The study was done among three groups of people. The first group of people was those who strictly follow diets. And these people used alcohol moderately. The second group consists of people not follow a diet but they also take food normally. And it is found out that they also drink moderately. But the third group of people is heavy food eaters and they are found to be good alcoholics.

It is earlier revealed that excess use of alcohol increases dehydration and it finally leads to excess hungry.