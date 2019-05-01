Latest NewsIndia

Government to deduct casual leave of officials coming late to office

May 1, 2019, 02:59 am IST
The Delhi state government has decided to deduct casual leave of officials coming late to office. The Delhi government’s Labour department in a circular has warned against a deduction of casual leave of its officials, besides initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

The circular said that 10 minutes of the grace period is allowed for coming late or going early in special circumstances beyond one’s control. It stated that all branch and district heads will observe and ensure punctuality and they will also keep up-to-date CL account of officials working under them and check any overtaking of leave beyond the permissible limit.

