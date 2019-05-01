Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : EC Bans Pragya Thakur From Campaigning For 72 Hours

The Election Commission of India has barred BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours.

The poll panel has taken this decision for her controversial remarks against Babri Masjid and late Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare.

Earlier, the EC had directed the police to file an FIR against Pragya Thakur for her remark that she was “proud” of her participation in demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992.

The EC had issued a show-cause notice to Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast accused currently out on bail, over her remark made during an interview to a news channel.

During the interview, Thakur was quoted as saying “Ram Mandir hum banayenge aur bhavya banayenge, hum todne gaye the dhancha, maine chadhkar toda tha dhancha, iss par mujhe bhayankar garv hai. Mujhe Ishwar ne shakti di thi humne desh ka kalank mitaya hai (A grand Ram temple will be built. I had gone to demolish the structure and had climbed atop it to break it. I am tremendously proud of it. God gave me strength to wipe off a blot on this country).”

The EC notice had said Thakur’s remark was a violation of chapter 4 of the model code of conduct, which pertains to maintenance of harmony between castes, communities, religious, linguistic groups.

The EC had also issued a show-cause notice to Thakur over her controversial remark about 26/11 martyr and Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare.