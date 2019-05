Hockey India has recommended Malayalai player P.R.Sreejesh for the highest sports award in the country Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

The senior player in the national team, Sreejesh represented India in 208 matches. The senior goal keeper was earlier awarded Arjuna award.

The Hockey India has also recommended Akashdeep Singh, Chinglenasana Singh and women player Deepika Thakur for Arjuna Award.