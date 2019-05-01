Rahul Gandhi an ‘ATM of lies’,says Uttar Pradesh Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday questioned the Congress president over the Center’s notice on his citizenship status and alleged he has given so many false statements that he “doesn’t even remember his truth”. The minister for power also claimed that the Congress chief has been tarnishing the image of “honest” Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.

“Jhuthe bayan dekar Rahul chalta firta jhuth ka ATM ban gaye hain (Rahul Gandhi gives false statements and has turned into an ATM of lies),” Sharma tweeted.

“Woh itna jhuth bol chuke hain ki unhe apna sach bhi yaad nahi hai?(he has said so many lies that he does not even remember his truth),” he said.

Questioning Gandhi’s citizenship status, Sharma demanded that the Congress chief clarify his association with “Backops Ltd of Britatin” and his “British citizenship”.

The Home Ministry has served a notice to Gandhi, asking him to clarify within a fortnight his “factual position” on a complaint questioning his citizenship status.The notice was served following a representation from BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. Citing Swamy’s letter, the ministry said it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors.

The Congress president has been changing his identity as per requirement in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Sharma alleged.