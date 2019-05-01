Latest NewsGulf

Ramadan 2019 : UAE announces working hours for private sector

May 1, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
The working hours of private sector employees in the UAE will be reduced by two hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan, according to a circular issued by Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Wednesday.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on May 6 in most of the Islamic nations, according to The International Astronomical Centre.

The work timings for all private sector establishments, companies, and institutions will be shortened by two hours throughout the holy month of Ramadan, according to Government.ae’s official website.

The info regarding working hours in the UAE is mentioned under the section, ‘Changes during Ramadan in the UAE’. “Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 regarding Labour Law and its amendments, working hours are reduced by two hours during Ramadan. Even non-Muslims are entitled to reduced working hours during Ramadan without a pay cut,” it reads.

