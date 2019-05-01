Technopark employee arrested for sexually assaulting 9 -year old girl

A graphic designer working in a private firm in Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram was booked by police for sexually assaulting a 9-year old girl. The accused named Vijay is an art teacher. He sexually abused the minor girl in his flat on last 27.

The girl who was a student of painting class handled by him. Vijay who has met with an accident asked the girl to help him in putting medicines in his wound and take her to the next room and sexually assaulted her. The mother of the girl who came to know this informed this to the police.

Police charged POSCO cases against him.