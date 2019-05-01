‘Will win in 2 seats’, claims BJP core committee

The core committee meeting of BJP after it’s election review claimed that the party will beat both LDF and UDF in the state. The party will likely to win more than 2 seats in the state. There is a pro-BJP wave in the state. The political agenda centering Sabarimala women entry issue put forwarded by BJP was heavily discussed by the people of Kerala. The vote share of BJP may double in all constituencies.

But there also aroused severe criticism against the leadership in the meeting. There arose a criticism that the party leadership failed to effectively coordinate the election campaigning works. The party also failed in exploiting the national leadership effectively in the campaign process in the state.

The party must have fielded Suresh Gopi in Thrissur earlier. The delay happened in naming candidate in Thrissur was a setback to the party. Some leaders criticized the fixing of candidates in Vadakara and Kollam. In these two seats, there was a need for strong candidates. Fielding weak candidates in this two-seat helped UDF. Also, it aroused allegation of ‘vote selling’ by LDF, leaders criticized.