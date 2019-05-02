BCCI pump In Rs 50 crore to promote IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to pump Rs 50 crore for advertisement and promotion of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier league.

The BCCI in its budget for the 2019 edition of the tournament calculated the expense on advertisement and promotion at Rs 50 crore as per documents. Interestingly, the 2018 edition had also seen them invest the same amount in promoting the T20 league.

Star India too have been high on promoting the league with regular advertisements with the top Indian cricketers like M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli