Charminar, the historic emblem of Hyderabad, suffers damage

May 2, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Charminar which is considered as the historic emblem of the Hyderabad has now suffered a damage in one of its decoration work. The officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has visited the monument and inspected the damage. They has asserted about the chances of getting the same damaged a few months ago.

It was a small piece of the newly-constructed part on the minaret. It fell down Wednesday night within the premises only,” a senior official told media.

According to the information the lime stone attached to the granite got detached from the granite folding.

The Charminar was built in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, also the founder of Hyderabad city.

