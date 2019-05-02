First in History; Kidney delivered by a drone in this Medical Centre

A needed for transplantation was delivered by a drone for first time to a Medical centre, Maryland.

The drone was specially built for this had to travel a distance of 5 kilometers to its recipient. The kidney was accepted by a 44 year old woman from Baltimore who has been on

dialysis for eight years.

The drone, which required a special clearance from aviation regulators, took off at 1:00 am on April 19 and flew at a height of 400 feet (120 meters)

for about ten minutes before touching down at its destination.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there were nearly 114,000 people on waiting lists for an organ transplant in the US in 2018.

The next run could be over 30 miles, or 100. The distance is relatively unimportant,”The most important part is, we were able to implement drone technology into the current system of transplantation and transportation.” told the medical team