Latest NewsNEWSInternational

First in History; Kidney delivered by a drone in this Medical Centre

May 2, 2019, 09:44 am IST
Less than a minute

 

A needed for transplantation was delivered by a drone for first time to a Medical centre, Maryland.
The drone was specially built for this had to travel a distance of 5 kilometers to its recipient. The kidney was accepted by a 44 year old woman from Baltimore who has been on
dialysis for eight years.

The drone, which required a special clearance from aviation regulators, took off at 1:00 am on April 19 and flew at a height of 400 feet (120 meters)
for about ten minutes before touching down at its destination.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there were nearly 114,000 people on waiting lists for an organ transplant in the US in 2018.

The next run could be over 30 miles, or 100. The distance is relatively unimportant,”The most important part is, we were able to implement drone technology into the current system of transplantation and transportation.” told the medical team

Tags

Related Articles

KGF: Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash successfully completed 50 days at the box office

Feb 9, 2019, 01:59 pm IST

Congress echoes Pakistan’s language says Modi

Apr 9, 2019, 02:18 pm IST

Good News for UAE Residents: VAT will not affect passengers and commuters

Dec 20, 2017, 05:15 pm IST

Deepika Padukone to become a gangster

Feb 12, 2018, 11:23 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close