ICC Annual Ranking: India, England retain top spots in Test and ODI

May 2, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
India and England retained their top positions in ICC Test and ODI rankings. The annual ICC rankings were announced today and India retained top spot in Test Cricket while England remained on top in ODI.

India’s lead over second-placed New Zealand in the Test rankings has narrowed from eight to two points.

England are the number one ranked ODI team with less than a month to go for the 2019 World Cup, but India has managed to narrow the gap to just two points.

No team has dropped out of the top 10, thus ensuring that the World Cup will see the 10 top-ranked sides in action.

