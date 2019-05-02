Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 :Narendra Modi Gets Third Clean Chit by EC

May 2, 2019, 10:52 pm IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his ‘nuclear button for Diwali’ remark at Barmer in Rajasthan on April 21. The poll panel said that no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted. It is the third time that PM Modi has been given a clean chit by the EC.

On April 30, while giving a green signal to the PM in connection with allegations of violation of the MCC during his speech in Wardha, the poll panel had said, “In matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech by PM Narendra Modi in Wardha, Maharashtra on 01.04.2019, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation has been noticed.”

