Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi failed to fulfil promises made in 2014, says Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli: You will be voting in a few days, this vote is an important and strong weapon in your hands. You must remember what all Modi ji promised, from Rs 15 lakh to every individual to 2 crore jobs,but the reality is something else, youth still looking for jobs pic.twitter.com/s2ZVTnxZxO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2019