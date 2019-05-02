Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi failed to fulfil promises made in 2014, says Sonia Gandhi

May 2, 2019, 10:32 pm IST
Less than a minute
sonia-reveals-reason-conducting-event-20-opposition-parties

You will be voting in a few days, this vote is an important and strong weapon in your hands. You must remember what all Modi ji promised, from Rs 15 lakh to every individual to 2 crore jobs,but the reality is something else, youth still looking for jobs,Sonia Gandhi said in Raebareli

 

Tags

Related Articles

Local Journalist found hanged in a room of public health centre

May 16, 2018, 11:05 pm IST

OnePlus set to launch 6T special McLaren edition in India : Price and Specs

Nov 28, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

Explosion at e-toilet ,one injured

Nov 3, 2018, 07:27 am IST
VIVO

RUSH! These Vivo Models to get Up to 4000 rs Discount in India

Aug 27, 2018, 11:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close