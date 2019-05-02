Malayalam film release postponed due to pressure from organisations

A Malayalam film’s release was postponed due to pressure from the religious organisation. The release of a new Malayalam film titled “Kunjiramante Kuppayam’ which is based on religious conversion was postponed.

The film was fixed to release on 3rd May. But after the pressure from the religious organisations the release date was postponed to after the counting of votes of the general election, that is after May 23. The director has informed that he agreed to the proposal of the organisations.