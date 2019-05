The star ‘Radio Jockey’ in Kerala, Mathukutty is going to direct a Malayalam film. The movie is expected to be full thriller revolving around campus backdrop.

And it is reported that Dulquer Salmaan will play the lead role in the film. Also, it is rumoured that Vineeth Sreenivasan also will do a pivotal role in the film. It is also said that the fil will also be produced by Dulquer Salmaan.