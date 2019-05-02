Latest NewsNEWSTechnology

See First; The leaked photos of Moto Z4 are viral before the company has revealed the launching date

May 2, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The world acclaimed Phone leaker Evan Blass has posted an image which shows the front and back side of the Moto Z4 phone. The phone is  officially going to launch on next month.

From the pictures it can be understood that the phone might be water drop proof with a small chin.Just like previous leaks, this leaked image of the Moto Z4 suggests the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

The charger is having a type c port.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to announce the launch of smartphones in the coming months. It’s being said that the company plans to launch four new Motorola One models – Motorola One, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action. Other than these phones, Motorola could also announce Moto E6 as well as a flagship smartphone with a quad-camera setup.

