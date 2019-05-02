Six surgical strikes were conducted under UPA regime : Congress

The Congress party on Thursday declared that as many as ‘six surgical strikes‘ were conducted during the tenure of Manmohan Singh-led UPA governmentsstarting from the one in 2008 in the Bhattal sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla listed the surgical strikes’ details while addressing a press conference in the national capital. He said, “One was conducted on June 19, 2008 in Bhattal Sector in J&K’s Poonch, one from Aug 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector across Neelam River Valley in Kel… One surgical strike was carried out on January 6, 2013 at Sawan Patra checkpost; one on July 27 and July 28, 2013 at Nazapir Sector; August 6, 2013 at Neelam Valley; and one on January 14, 2014.”

This is not the first time that the Congress party has said that surgical strikes were carried out under the UPA tenures but is indeed the first time that the party has given out details and dates of each military ambush.

Congress party senior spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted, “Multiple surgical strikes took place during our tenure too. For us, military ops were meant for strategic deterrence & giving a befitting reply to anti-India forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises.”