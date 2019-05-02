Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex. Nifty fall again

May 2, 2019, 06:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fall down in the second session. The BSE Sensex ended trade at 50 points or 0.13% lower at 38,981 and the NSE Nifty declined 23 points or 0.20% to close at 11,725.

Britania Industries, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, GAIL India and Tata Consultancy Services were top losers. Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers.

