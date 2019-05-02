Sunil Gavaskar to sponsor 34 life-saving heart surgeries of children

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar announced that he would sponsor 34 lifesaving heart surgeries for children belonging to economically and socially challenged sections of society. It would be done over the next few months, he added.He was speaking at the opening of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Heart Care in Navi Mumbai. It’s the first state-of-the-art centre in the west zone and will provide free services, based on Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s model of quality healthcare.

The first paediatric cardiac surgery is scheduled later this month.The centre will treat children with congenital heart disease, awaiting surgical intervention. It will also support and train grassroots healthcare and Anganwadi workers in basic paediatric cardiac detection and treatment to help strengthen primary maternal and infant health services in the region.

“These tiny tots are waiting for their hearts to be healed. Paediatric cardiac treatment should be within the reach of every child and every parent irrespective of financial or social status. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre is now open in Mumbai and will provide precious life-saving service to the people,” Gavaskar said.