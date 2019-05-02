Latest NewsSports

Sunil Gavaskar to sponsor 34 life-saving heart surgeries of children

May 2, 2019, 08:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar announced that he would sponsor 34 lifesaving heart surgeries for children belonging to economically and socially challenged sections of society. It would be done over the next few months, he added.He was speaking at the opening of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Heart Care in Navi Mumbai. It’s the first state-of-the-art centre in the west zone and will provide free services, based on Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s model of quality healthcare.

The first paediatric cardiac surgery is scheduled later this month.The centre will treat children with congenital heart disease, awaiting surgical intervention. It will also support and train grassroots healthcare and Anganwadi workers in basic paediatric cardiac detection and treatment to help strengthen primary maternal and infant health services in the region.

“These tiny tots are waiting for their hearts to be healed. Paediatric cardiac treatment should be within the reach of every child and every parent irrespective of financial or social status. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre is now open in Mumbai and will provide precious life-saving service to the people,” Gavaskar said.

Tags

Related Articles

Post Defeat in Assembly Election, T.G Mohandas Sends a Series of Tweets that instills Confidence in BJP

Dec 12, 2018, 07:35 am IST

Young women smeared her face with period blood for spiritual healing

Apr 23, 2019, 08:46 pm IST

Video: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai Airport

Jul 6, 2017, 08:19 pm IST

Stop daydreaming about coming to power : Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Sep 27, 2018, 06:51 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close