UAE President Sheikh Khalifa pardons 3,005 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pardoned 3,500 prisoners in the jails in UAE. This humanitarian decision came ahead of Holy Month of Ramadan. These prisoners are serving various sentences in the UAE. The released prisoner’s financial obligations will be settled ahead of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The gesture is part of President Khalifa’s attempt to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate their families hardships.

Every year, the President and the rulers of the emirates pardon prisoners and order the settling of debts of those jailed for financial crimes or with outstanding fines to pay. In 2018, H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 977 prisoners in Abu Dhabi.

Prisoners are usually selected for their good conduct.