Wife seeks for divorce after husband stops her from playing PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG is one of the most popular online games and people have been addicted to the game that if someone stops them from playing, then their anger level might reach to a level. We have seen many incidents revolving around the game and in the recent one, an Emirati woman seeks a divorce from her husband because he stopped her from playing the online game, PUBG.

The woman went to the police station seeking help after the fight between the couple went violent. The main reason behind the husband stopping his wife from playing the game was that he feared that she would become addicted and as a result will neglect her duties as a wife.

Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil, who was handling the case told Gulf News, “The woman justified her demand for divorce by saying that she was being deprived of her right to chose her means of entertainment as she derived pleasure and comfort from the game. It was well within limits, she said, adding that she had not activated the chat option where she would be exposed to strangers and was playing the game only with her friends and relatives.”

However, the husband also clarified that denying his wife to play the game has nothing to do with the suppression of freedom but it was just his effort to keep the family together. He also told police that he did not expect that the things would take such a turn and lead to the divorce.

Earlier, a class 10 boy had committed suicide in Telangana after being scolded for not studying enough for his class X exams and continuing to play PUBG instead. ANI had then reported that the body had been sent for postmortem. A case had been registered and an investigation was underway.