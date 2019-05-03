“Ban Ghunghat Also, If You Want to Ban Burqa”Javed Akhtar Tells Shiv Sena

BHOPAL: Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has come up with a suggestion- a kind of tit for tat move- that he is not against a law that bans the burqa (veil worn by Muslim women) if it is accompanied with a similar action against the “ghunghat” (veil worn by Hindu women). The ghunghat system, not very popular among Hindu women across other states but is mostly prevalent among women in Rajasthan.

Earlier,Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to follow the steps of Sri Lanka in banning the burqa on grounds of national security.

“If you want to bring a law banning burqa here (in India) and if it is someone’s view I have no objection. But before the last phase of election in Rajasthan, this government should announce a ban on the practice of ‘ghunghat’ (covering of the face by Hindu women) in that state,” Mr Akhtar said.

“I feel that ghunghat should go and the burqa should go. I will be happy.I have little knowledge of the burqa as there were working women in my family and I haven’t seen the practice at my home.”

“Iraq is a very conservative Muslim country but the women there do not cover their faces. The law in Sri Lanka (now), too, forbids face cover,” he added.