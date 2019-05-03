BJP using Lord Ram as a polling agent,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the BJP over the Ram Temple issue and their treatment of Hindus in Assam during NRC survey.

“Whenever election approaches, the BJP starts shouting about Lord Ram. But rest of the times they forget him. We respect Ram. It has been five years but still they did not get time to build the temple,” said Banerjee. She was addressing a rally in the North 24 Paraganas district.

Banerjee added that the BJP government spent Rs 3,000 crore to build the statue of Saradar Vallabhbhai Patel but could not build Ram temple. She accused the party of turning Lord Ram into an election agent.

“And look at Modi Babu… Whenever there is an election they make Lord Ram an agent and seek votes. The Mohant of Kapil Muni Ashram at Gangasagar first told me this,” said Banerjee.

Referring to the NRC operations in Assam, the chief minister questioned the BJP’s concern for Hindus, pointing out that the names of 22 lakh Hindus were struck off from the NRC list recently in Assam.