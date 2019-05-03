Latest NewsInternational

Freedom of press is under serious threat from govts worldwide; IPI

May 3, 2019, 12:09 am IST
A report released by the International Press Institute (IPI) revealed that the freedom of the press is globally facing high pressure. The IPI based at Vienna in Austria says that governments across the world are increasingly clamping down on press freedom by enacting new laws.

In the latest report released, the international body network of journalists IPI said that around 55 journalists have been killed since May last year.

IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2019, said Press freedom globally is under intense and growing pressure, as illiberal-minded governments seek to shut down critical voices and, in many cases, deliberately erode the credibility of independent media.

While on the one hand governments are attempting to curtail press freedom, on the other journalists around the world are being killed with impunity, the IPI added.

