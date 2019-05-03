“Islam Doesn’t Say Women Should Cover Their Faces”: K.T Jaleel Supports MES on Burqa Ban

The Muslim Education Society(MES) took a key decision yesterday not to allow women students wearing face-covering garments in its colleges and schools. The move has stirred up a debate in the State of Kerala with fundamentalists opposing the ban and a wave of support for the curbs being offered on social media.

P.A. Fazal Gafoor, president of the MES, said that the circular he issued had nothing to do with the recent incidents in Srilanka since it was issued much before the Colombo curbs.

Now higher education minister K.T Jaleel has come out supporting MES’ move. “Islam says women should not cover their faces or hand. While they do their namaz women don’t cover their faces” he said.

“786 types of burqas in 313 colors. This ad line is a technique to reap profits using faith” added the minister.

He also said that the government is not planning to impose any kind of restrictions on the dress but that the religious institutions should make a consensus on the issue.