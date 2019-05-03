KeralaLatest News

Police Protecting Former CPI(M) Leader Involved in Spirit Smuggling

May 3, 2019, 09:36 am IST
Athimani Anil, a criminal wanted by the Excise department for his involvement in a spirit smuggling case is allegedly being protected by higher police officials. He is involved in many other crimes including one in which he attacked a sub-inspector as well as for attempted murder at a Janatha dal S worker. The man who suffered serious damage from Anil’s attack is crying for justice, but no avail so far.

Sinish, the victim of Anil’s violence had opened up about the cruelty of Anil and how he lost his hand and leg, but police have hardly listened to him. It is alleged that the police officials themselves are helping Anil.

After being expelled from the party for smuggling spirit, Anil has escaped to Tamil Nadu it seems.

