Sunny Leone or Sunny Deol, both will lose Lok Sabha Polls,says Congress Candidate

Congress leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal said the BJP will face a rout across the state even if it fields former pornstar turned actor Sunny Leone.

The remarks mentioning Sunny Leone were issued by Chabbewal while campaigning from Hoshiarpur, the constituency from where he is contesting. He claimed that an “aandhi (wave)” in favour of Congress is blowing in Punjab, whereas, the state’s electorate are deeply disappointed with the “dismal” performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

“Modi government has failed. They can’t find candidates even for 3 seats in Punjab. They’ve fielded Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. BJP can bring Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone,but no one will be able to stand before this ‘aandhi’,” Chabbewal said.

The Gurdaspur seat, in 2014, was won by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna on the BJP ticket. His demise in 2017 necessitated by-election, which was won by Congress’ Sunil Jakhar by a hefty margin.

Sunny Deol was announced as the Gurdaspur candidate last month, a day after he took the political plunge and joined the BJP. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day after his candidature being announced, and has subsequently been leading a high-octane campaign to wrest the constituency.