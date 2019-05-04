Latest NewsIndia

Chief Minister slapped during roadshow in Delhi: Video

May 4, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister And Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar in New Delhi constituency. The man has been identified as Suresh.

AAP accused that BJP is behind the attack. Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are behind such attacks on Arvind Kejriwal.

Police said the man has been taken into the custody and an investigation into the matter is underway. Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister.

A similar incident happened in the year 2014 when Kejriwal was holding a roadshow in Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area. A man climbed on the car and slapped him before being taken down by Kejriwal’s supporters.

