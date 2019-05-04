Chief Minister slapped during roadshow in Delhi: Video

Delhi Chief Minister And Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Moti Nagar in New Delhi constituency. The man has been identified as Suresh.

#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/laDndqOSL4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

AAP accused that BJP is behind the attack. Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are behind such attacks on Arvind Kejriwal.

Another negligence in the security of CM @ArvindKejriwal. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 4, 2019

Police said the man has been taken into the custody and an investigation into the matter is underway. Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister.

???? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ????? ?????? ????? ????

5 ??? ???? ????? ????? ????? ????? ???? ???? ???, ????? ??? ???? ??? ???..?? ??? ?????? ?? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?? ?????! ?? ???????? ?? ???????? ??? ??. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2019

A similar incident happened in the year 2014 when Kejriwal was holding a roadshow in Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area. A man climbed on the car and slapped him before being taken down by Kejriwal’s supporters.