Fani Impact; Rain lashes in Assam; train services from Odisha and Kolkata cancelled

Most of the places in Assam has witnessed constant rain due to the impact of Cyclone Fani. Fani is considered as the one of the strongest storms that has attacked Indian subcontinent.

The state government has issued an alert to suspend ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli Guwahati and North Guwahati, Dhubri and other places.

Flight services from Guwahati has been suspended.The Northeast Frontier Railway has also cancelled several trains to Kolkata and Odisha. Similarly, trains from Kolkata and Odisha to Assam were also cancelled.

The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on Friday morning.