“Modi Ji, Battle is Over” : Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi’s remarks on his father

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on former Prime Minister and Rahul’s father Rajiv Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Saturday that Rajiv Gandhi died as “Bhrashtachari No 1”. The comment soon triggered a political storm with the Congress party launching an all out attack on Prime Minister Modi for his comment on the former PM and Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Sunday mentioned PM Modi in his tweet and said that, “Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you…All my love and a huge hug.”