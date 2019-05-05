CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Shane Nigam’s new film titled ‘Veyil’

May 5, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Malayalam actor Shane Nigam’s new film is titled ‘Veyil’. The film is directed by Debutant Sarath Menon. He was a former associate of Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The film will be shot in and around Irinjalakuda. Along with Shane Nigam, the movie will also have Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shine Tom Chacko in major roles. Tamil playback singer Pradeep Kumar will be composing music for this film.

His performance as one of the lead characters in the movie ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, was well received and earned him praise from all corners.

