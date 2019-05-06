CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Pregnant Amy Jackson gets engaged to boyfriend George Panayiotou

May 6, 2019, 05:14 pm IST
The model turned actor Amy Jackson has now been engaged to her boyfriend after getting pregnant. The ace actress shares the video and photos of her engagement ceremony which was conducted in London.

he actress threw a extravagant engagement party in London. Videos and pictures from the party are going viral on social media.

