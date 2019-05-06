KeralaLatest News

Actor Hareesh Peradi slams Sidhique on his comments on Vijay

May 6, 2019
Malayalam actor Hareesh Peradi has given an apt reply to his colleague and senior Malayalam actor Sidhique on his comments about Tamil Superstar ‘Ilaya Thalapathi Vijay’. Hareesh on his Facebook page raised his criticism on Siddique’s comments.

Recently in an interview given to a Malayalam film magazine Malayalam senior actor Sidhique has commented that ‘Malayalam Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal were both ‘Superstars and Super Actors’. But in other industries, we can not say that. Kamal Hassan is both a superstar and super actor, but Vijaya is a superstar and not a super actor.

