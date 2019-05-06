BJP alone would not get a majority in Lok Sabha polls, Says BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that in the Lok Sabha polls BJP would not get a majority. But he claimed that the NDA will get a clear majority in the Lok Sabha.

“If we get 271 seats on our own, we will be very happy. With NDA we will have a comfortable majority,” he said referring to the National Democratic Alliance. Madhav said his predictions in an interview with Bloomberg.

Madhav said that the party will make up expected losses in the north Indian states it swept in 2014 with new gains in the northeast, as well as in West Bengal and Odisha.

He also claimed that the BJP government would pursue pro-growth policies if it returns to power, adding that it had not shifted to populist cash handouts from its focus on economic reforms.