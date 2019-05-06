BJP leaders should claim themselves to be ‘I am Pagal’ instead of ‘I am Chowkidar” says Siddaramaiah

The congress leader and the Former Chief Minister from Karnataka has said that the BJP leaders should claim tha they are mad instead of being watchman for the sake of public.He said that the sadness of a future defeat can be seen clearly from everyone’s face, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Eshwarappa.

The frustration of being on the verge of defeat is clearly seen in everyone from Narendra Modi to Eshwarappa. For the public good, it is better that BJP leaders claim themselves to be ‘I am Pagal’ instead of ‘I am Chowkidar’,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah made the statement in reply to KS Eshwarappa’s comment on confronting former Karnataka chief minister on the issue of rape of minor girls.

KS Eshwarappa said he had once confronted Siddaramaiah in the state legislative council with a news article about the rape of a six-year-old girl. Eshwarappa expressed surprise by Siddaramaiah’s reply when the former CM purportedly said, “Yes, what should be done about it?”

Eshwarappa went on to say that this was the answer Siddaramaiah gave to a situation if the Congress leader’s granddaughter was to be raped.

KS Eshwarappa had said, “I’ll just tell one thing about girls and end my speech. It deeply hurts when crime takes place against girls. I’m an opposition party leader in the vidhan parishad and one day I saw the main headline in a newspaper which said 6 year old girl child was raped. When the CM Siddaramaiah came, I held the newspaper cutting in front of him and asked him what he thinks of the same. Even I have a granddaughter and when I read about this crime I was hurt in a way as though this had taken place with my own granddaughter. I asked him what he thinks and what action he’s going to take. Do you know what his response was? He said yes, what should be done about it? Should we say humanity exists in this reply? This is the answer to the question what he would do if his granddaughter had been raped.”