KeralaLatest News

Bomb Attack on the House of the Friend of Kripesh and Sarath. Congress Blames CPI(M). Congress Blames CPI(M)

May 6, 2019, 08:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Two Congress workers-Kripesh and Sarath were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod a few weeks ago, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. The incident had shocked the conscience of Kerala and FIR Report revealed that it was politically motivated murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack. The ones who have been arrested so far are all party members or party sympathizers. Now in yet another shocking incident, steel bombs were thrown at the house of the friend of Kripesh and Sarath- Deepu Krishnan.

Although Deepu and family were at home while the attack happened, they did not suffer any injury. Bekkal police have initiated an inquiry on the issue. Congress alleged that it was CPI(M) workers who carried out the attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Shiv Sena hails BJP’s Manifesto and grades “200 out of 100 marks”

Apr 10, 2019, 01:15 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi holds a snake while campaigning in Rae Bareli : Watch Video

May 2, 2019, 03:10 pm IST

CM ‘Didi’ Writes 7 Composes Songs For Durga Puja; Click On Links

Oct 12, 2018, 01:55 pm IST

Congress failed to make India a developed nation, says Amit Shah

Aug 4, 2018, 09:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close