Bomb Attack on the House of the Friend of Kripesh and Sarath. Congress Blames CPI(M). Congress Blames CPI(M)

Two Congress workers-Kripesh and Sarath were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod a few weeks ago, in a suspected case of political rivalry and retaliation. The incident had shocked the conscience of Kerala and FIR Report revealed that it was politically motivated murder and that CPI(M) is behind the attack. The ones who have been arrested so far are all party members or party sympathizers. Now in yet another shocking incident, steel bombs were thrown at the house of the friend of Kripesh and Sarath- Deepu Krishnan.

Although Deepu and family were at home while the attack happened, they did not suffer any injury. Bekkal police have initiated an inquiry on the issue. Congress alleged that it was CPI(M) workers who carried out the attack.